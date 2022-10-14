  • Menu
Telangana: HRATS members demand industry status for hospitality sector

Highlights

Meets Tourism Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and submits representation seeking industrial status

Hyderabad: The members of executive committee of the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Telangana State on Thursday met the Tourism Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and demanded industry status for the hospitality sector.

The executive members led by Association president Manish Dayya and general secretary Reginald Corbett met Sultania and gave a representation seeking industrial status for the Hospitality Sector in the State.

They urged the government to provide all the facilities on par with industries and provide 'Industrial Status' to the hotel sector in the context of rapid development of the Tourism Sector in the State of Telangana.

The members who met the secretary include vice presidents Shobhit Sawhney, Pankaj Sampat, Sandeep Joshi, joint secretary Rohit Ahuja, executive members Sailesh Mathur, Ravish G. Daway and Pradeep Kumar Dutt.

