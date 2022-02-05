Telangana: Huge fire breaks out as transformer exploded in Nampally, no casualties

A huge fire broke out at Nampally in Hyderabad on Friday night. The fire broke out when a transformer exploded near the Fabric Center. With the apartment next door, the occupants were terrified by the heat of the fire. The people in surrounding areas ran outside the houses out of fear. The fire spread in such a way that it could catch the nearby apartment.

With information from locals, firefighters reached the spot immediately and put out the blaze. However, no one was injured in the incident. Police and electricity officials are investigating the cause of the accident.

However, there are suspicions that the transformer may have exploded due to the high load.