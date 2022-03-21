Telangana inter practical exams from March 23

Telangana intermediate practical exams will be conducted from March 23 to April 8, said the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday. The board stated that the practical exams will be conducted for both first and second year intermediate students.



For further inquiry, the students can contact the TSBIE control room from 8 am to 8 pm. They can reach on control room number 040-24600110.

Meanwhile, the intermediate public examinations will be conducted from May 6. The revised schedule of inter exams have already been released by the board. While the first year exams will be held from May 6 to May 23, the second year from May 7 to 24 from 9 am to 12 noon.