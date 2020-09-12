Telangana: Inter-state burglary gang busted in Nalgonda, 3 held

The Nakirekal police have busted an inter-state burglary gang here on Friday in Nalgonda and arrested three people for their involvement in several theft cases across the district.

According to the district Additional Superintendent of Police Satish Chodagiri, the three people were caught by the police after being found moving suspiciously. Around 35.50 tolas of gold, Rs 1.80 lakh cash, a car and 1.5 kg silver have been seized from their possession.

The police said that the accused were involved in the burglary cases reported from Munugodu, Nakirekal, Showligouraram, Narketpalli and Nalgonda. The accused were identified as Kandula Sandeep, an auto-driver, Adimalla Venkanna, Adimalla Janardhan. The police said that Venkanna alone has been involved in 17 cases and the three are accused in nine cases.

On September 3, the Rachakonda police busted a four-member inter-state burglary gang and recovered the property worth Rs 31 lakh from them. The four members, identified as M Srinu, M Venkateshwarlu, M Mahesh, and M Suhasini were caught during a vehicle check in connection with a theft case registered at Athmakur police station.

The police said that the accused confessed to committing 19 burglaries since February 2020 at several places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Around 51 tolas of gold, 1.5 kg silver, a car, a bike and other material was seized from them.