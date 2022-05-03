Telangana: Inter students can download hall-tickets from website

Hyderabad: The Intermediate public examinations are scheduled from May 6 -23 (first year) and May 7-24 (second year). The exam timings are 9 am to 12 pm. Ahead of the exams, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has uploaded the hall-tickets link on its website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. and https://tsbieht.cgg.gov.in.

A release said students are advised to download the hall-tickets from the website to check their tickets for correctness of name, photo, signature, medium, subjects. If any discrepancy is observed, they should bring it to the notice of the principal of the college concerned or the district intermediate education officer immediately and get it corrected.

Students should check the location with the code number of the allotted exam centre at least a day in advance. The chief superintendents are instructed to allow the candidates with the downloaded hall-tickets in the exam hall without signatures of the principals. The college principals can also download the hall-tickets in college login, said a senior officer.