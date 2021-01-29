Telangana Intermediate exams from May 1

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations 2021 will be held from May 1 to 20. State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy released the timetable for the first and second years of Inter examinations here on Thursday. The first-year examinations will be held from May 1 and end on May 19. The second-year examinations will begin on May 2 and end on May 20.

The Board said that the only difference in the timetable this year as compared to last year is that the first and second language exams for the second-year Intermediate course will be held on Sunday, May 2.The examination date on a holiday was fixed taking into consideration JEE (Main) and other national examinations and to avoid any clash between the national exams. The minister said that the examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. Practical examinations will be held from April 7 to 20, and the Ethics and Human Values Examination will be held on April 1, while the Environmental Education exam will be held on April 2. The same timetable will be applicable for the two years of vocational course, the minister added. Nearly 9.25 lakh candidates of first, second-year Intermediate regular, vocational, private, and open school students will appear for the examination.





