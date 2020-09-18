Telangana intermediate syllabus reduced by 30 per cent due to pandemic

The Telangana government has reduced the intermediate syllabus by 30 per cent for the academic year 2020-21 due to coronavirus pandemic. Since most of the working days were lost due to the corona outbreak, the government has taken the decision to ease the burden on students.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had constituted a committee which suggested to cut the syllabus. For now, the syllabus for the science stream has been reduced similar to the changes by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and for other streams, TSBIE has reduced the topics which are unimportant.

A total of 40 working days have been lost in the academic calendar this year when compared to the last year. Around 182 working days have been listed for the colleges having the last working day on April 16, 2021. The last academic year had a total of 222 working days.

The intermediate classes for the first year began today while for the second year, the classes began from September 1. The classes are being conducted through Doordarshan, T-SAT network channels.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the TSBIE said that colleges will be notified soon about the revised syllabus after it is approved by the government. The intermediate final examinations are scheduled to be held from March 2 to April 12 while the advanced supplementary exams in the May last week.