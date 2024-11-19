Telangana Introduces EV Policy to Prevent Severe Air Pollution

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has called upon the people of the state to take action in the wake of hazardous pollution levels in Delhi, which have led to school closures. He urged citizens of Telangana to prevent such a situation in their own state, explaining the importance of sustainable transportation to combat air quality issues.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted the state's new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, designed to promote the widespread use of electric vehicles among the public. He stated that the policy aims to reduce pollution levels and support a shift towards eco-friendly mobility.

One of the key aspects of the EV Policy is the complete exemption from road taxes and registration fees for electric vehicles, which will incentivize people to adopt this green technology. This move is expected to make EVs more accessible to a larger section of the population, thereby encouraging a significant reduction in carbon emissions from traditional fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Minister Prabhakar emphasised that the Telangana government is committed to creating a cleaner, healthier environment by adopting such forward-thinking policies. He also expressed hope that this initiative would help avoid the severe air pollution situations currently affecting other major cities like Delhi, where schools have been forced to shut down due to the toxic air quality.

The introduction of the EV Policy is part of Telangana's broader strategy to become a leader in sustainable urban development and tackle the pressing challenges posed by climate change and pollution.