Telangana is next priority after Bengal, declares Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad / Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has declared that the BJP will shift its national focus to Telangana following the electoral battles in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Addressing a preparatory meeting for the upcoming municipal elections in Karimnagar, he expressed firm confidence that the party is poised to form the next government in the state.

Sanjay Kumar emphasised that a BJP victory in Telangana would be a significant milestone towards the vision of a “Congress-mukt Bharat”. He attributed the party’s rising national strength to the sacrifices of grassroots workers, citing recent breakthroughs in Kerala’s local body polls where the party successfully made inroads into traditional Left strongholds.

Drawing parallels with West Bengal, he noted that despite targeted attacks on workers’ homes and atrocities against women activists, the BJP continued its struggle with determination. He remarked that these efforts have demonstrated the resilience of the cadre and instilled fear in the Bengal administration.

Turning his attention to the local landscape, Sanjay Kumar asserted that the BJP high command is now preparing to concentrate its full resources on Telangana. He insisted that no political force could prevent the party from coming to power in the state. The minister’s remarks served as a call to action for local leaders and workers to intensify their outreach in the lead-up to the municipal polls.