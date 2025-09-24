Telangana Jagruti chief Kavitha calls for collective action for social equality

Kavitha, President of Telangana Jagruti, has urged collective action towards the development of a socially equitable Telangana in her recent address. She highlighted the achievements made thus far, stating, "We have all worked together for the achievement of the state and achieved success."

Kavitha emphasised the need for a Telangana that upholds self-respect and called for renewed efforts towards reunification. “Let us fight together for a social Telangana,” she declared, rallying the community to join in the cause.

She specifically invited residents of Rangareddy district to collaborate in this endeavour and assured that newcomers to Jagruti will be given opportunities alongside the current leadership.

Additionally, Kavitha expressed her commitment to advocate for the economically disadvantaged, particularly targeting those affected by the recent Hyderabad floods in Qutbullapur. "We will continue to fight for the poor people in the future," she affirmed, highlighting her dedication to social welfare and justice in the state.