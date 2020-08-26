Telangana: Jagtial additional SP succumbs to coronavirus

In a tragic incident, Jagtial additional Superintendent of Police Dakshina Murthy succumbed to the coronavirus today morning. Murthy had been admitted to a private hospital in Karimnagar a few days ago after being tested positive for the virus. His health condition worsened on Wednesday and was dead while undergoing treatment.

Dakshina Murthy belonged 1989 batch had been served as an SI, CI and DSP. He played an active role in Naxals operation and also was one among the policemen who encountered the culprits involved in the acid attack case of Warangal.

A native of Sawaran street in Karimnagar, Murthy took charge as additional SP with the delimitation of districts.

Last week, he toured in flood-affected districts to review the situation. And was later admitted to hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. A pall of gloom descended in the police department with the sudden death of the additional SP. Higher officials from the department expressed grief over Dakshina Murthy's death and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Earlier this month, an assistant sub-inspector of police, Yousuf working at Bachupally police station died of the deadly virus. Another ASI in Jogipet of Sangareddy district also lost his battle against coronavirus.