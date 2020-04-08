Telangana: Judicial staff donate one-day pay to CMRF
Telangana: The judicial employees of the subordinate judiciary of Telangana have contributed one-day basic salary to the Chief Justice Relief Fund (CJRF), in turn the same will be transferred to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to combat Covid-19 crisis in the State.
The Telangana High Court Chief Justice considered the request and directed all the unit heads in the State to deduct one-day basic pay of all the Judicial Officers and staff members and forward the same to the CJRF for donating the same to the CMRF.
