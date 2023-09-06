Telangana Junior Lecturer posts exam hall tickets released

Hyderabad: It is known that the recruitment written test will be conducted in September to fill the posts of junior lecturer in the junior colleges across the state of Telangana. The hall tickets for this exam have been released recently. Candidates who have applied for these posts can download the hall tickets from the official website.



Meanwhile, TSPSC has undertaken this recruitment process to fill up a total of 1,392 Junior Lecturer posts. The online exams will be conducted from September 12 to October 3. These exams will be conducted for 16 subjects on the respective dates for about 11 days.

There will be two sessions of exams per day. There will be General Studies paper in the morning. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has already explained that the relevant subject paper exam will be held in the afternoon.

This is the first time that such a huge number of junior lecturer posts have been filled in Telangana. In 2008, 1,100 junior lecturer posts were filled in the united Andhra. Maximum 1392 posts are being filled for the first time after the formation of separate Telangana.

The commission has made the hall tickets available exactly a week before the written examinations to be held from 12th to 3rd October. The Commission has suggested that if the same candidate applies for two or three subjects, separate hall tickets should be obtained subject wise.

It has been clarified that there is no single hall ticket for all subjects. It said that candidates are given an opportunity to write mock tests regarding JL. The link has been placed on the website.

These are the subject wise dates for the Telangana Junior Lecturer written exam.

• English Test Date: September 12, 2023

• Economics, Botany Exam Date: September 13, 2023

• Mathematics Exam Date: September 14, 2023

• Chemistry Exam Date: September 20, 2023

• Telugu Exam Date: September 21, 2023

• Physics, Zoology Exam Date: September 22, 2023

• Commerce Exam Date: September 25, 2023

• Civics, Arabic, French Exam Date: September 26, 2023

• Hindi Exam Date: September 27, 2023

• History, Sanskrit Exam Date: September 29, 2023

• Urdu Exam Date: October 3, 2023