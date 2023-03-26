Telangana: Kanti Velugu reaches out to over 88.5L people

Hyderabad: Over 88.51 lakh people got screened and over 14.69 lakh people were given reading glasses as part of State government's ambitious Kanti Velugu programme aimed at controlling the avoidable blindness among the masses in the State. The phase-II of the Kanti Velugu programme is continuing successfully in the State even as the people were expressing happiness over conduct camps, which were started across the State from January 19. Those above 18 years old were availing eye tests and getting free glasses. The programme would continue till June 15. Except on holidays, the staff is drafted locally and takes initiative to complete the tests quickly. They are working with commitment towards the completion of the targets.

As many as 1,500 teams coupled with buffer teams were also formed to run Kanti Velugu camps across the State. They are working in all mandals and municipalities. Villages were selected taking primary health centers as units. Asha workers, ANMs and officials are collecting population wise details in villages and organising camps accordingly. People are making good use of these camps. Local Public representatives such as Sarpanches, Panchayat Secretaries, Municipal Chairman, Commissioners and Councilors are actively involved to make sure that everyone above 18 years of age gets tested.

According to the officials, eye tests were conducted for 88,51,164 people, which is equal to 55.79 per cent completion of the target. As part of the second phase, the officials of the medical and health department have set a target of conducting eye examinations for around one and a half crore people in all under the jurisdiction of all gram panchayats and municipalities in the state. Free reading glasses were distributed to 14.69 lakhs people. Vitamin A, D, B complex tablets were distributed to those with infections along with eye drops. Doctors are giving advice and instructions to those who need surgery.