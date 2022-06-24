Telangana: KTR assures to strive for the formation of Reddy Corporation

TRS party working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Ramarao said that the Reddy community is one of the top ones in the state and opined that it also has poor people. The minister assured that he would discuss the formation of the Reddy Corporation with CM KCR as early as possible and take the appropriate decision. KTR participated and addressed the swearing-in ceremony of the Reddy Association at Rajanna Siricilla District Center and opined that every caste has poor people.

KTR as always known clarified that under the leadership of KCR, welfare schemes are being provided to all the poor irrespective of caste. He said the development of state in 75-year-old independent India was possible only after the formation of a separate state. He stated that asa farmer, KCR knows the problems of the people and working for the welfare of the farmers. He said that the Rythu Bandhu investment assistance will be disbursed on the 28th of this month,

The minister said that government has approved medical college in Siricilla. KTR made it clear that he would work for the welfare of every caste as long as he had the strength.