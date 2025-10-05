Telangana: KTR Criticises Bus Fare Hike in Twin Cities

Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao, Executive President of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi, has condemned the recent bus fare increases in the twin cities. Posting on 'X', he described the decision as evil.

KTR stated that fares have been raised by Rs. 10, adding that this would impose an extra monthly burden of approximately Rs. 500 on each passenger. He called on the CM to explain how the poor will manage to survive under such conditions.

He also criticised previous fare hikes for student bus passes and T-24 tickets, claiming a 50% increase on minimum fares is a sign of poor policy. He concluded by asserting that instead of saving the institution, these measures are hurting the common people.