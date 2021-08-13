Telangana: KTR responds to Test Cricket, says there is magic in it, praises team India

Telangana state Municipal and Urban Development minister KTR responded on Twitter over the second Test match between India and England at the prestigious Lord's venue. The minister, who is passionate about cricket, made several comments on the traditional Test format. "There is something magic in the Test cricket," he said. He was of the opinion that the game would be different if Test cricket was played on grounds where the ball was swinging.



"There is something truly magical about Test cricket & that too when it's played in seaming conditions, Best; Kohli versus Andreson is as riveting as it can get & of course scintillating performance of Rohit just adds to the glory of the game," KTR tweeted.

He praised team India captain Kohli praised for the way he faced English bowler Anderson swing bowling in this match. On the other hand, he said that the opener Rohit Sharma has brought glory to the match with his superb performance.

Meanwhile, India scored 276 for three at stumps on the first day of the match, which started on Thursday. Opener KL Rahul (127) hit an unbeaten century while Rohit Sharma (83) and Kohli (42). One-down batsman Pujara (9) once again disappointed. Rahane (1) is currently at the crease along with Rahul. Among the England bowlers, Anderson took 2, Robinson took one wicket.