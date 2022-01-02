Telangana: KTR writes to Centre, urges to reopen CCI unit in Adilabad

Telangana Minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) has asked the central government to restart the Cement Corporation of India unit in Adilabad. He recalled that the CCI in Adilabad had all the facilities required to restart the industry. Minister KTR reminded that in addition to the spacious 772 acres of campus required for maintenance, 170 acres of CCI township and about 48 million tonnes of limestone reserves are available on 1500 acres. KTR has written to Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Mahendranath Pandey to this extent. The letter said the Telangana state government would cooperate in all possible ways to restart the CCI company. The company has a 2 KVA power supply system as well as adequate water availability for production. He said the resumption of the CCI unit using the geographical advantage of Adilabad would enable it to supply cement not only to Telangana but also to other states besides Maharashtra. He said if the CCI reopens in the backward remote Adilabad districts, the region will be further developed. He said the resumption of the CCI company in the area, which is home to a large number of tribals and adivasis would provide employment to local youth from Adilabad.



KTR said under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, has formulated an excellent policy like TS-ipass to create large-scale employment opportunities in the state of Telangana, adding that large-scale investments are coming to the state with their new industrial policy. As a result of their efforts, new industries have also come to places like Adilabad.

He said Orient Cement has invested over Rs 1,500 crore ($ 215 million) to double the production capacity of its Devapur plant and hoped that the construction sector in Telangana is on the offensive and that there is a possibility of long-term demand for cement here in the light of expectations that the sector will make further progress in the future. He said that the progress of the cement industry domestically was tremendous and the profits of the cement companies were also increasing tremendously.

Minister KTR said that the domestic demand for cement production will increase in the coming days in the country. Minister KTR on the occasion reminded that they had asked the centre in the past to take up the matter with Union Ministers Ananth Geete and Mahendranath Pandey on behalf of their government to take a positive decision in the matter, has expressed dismay that no response has been received so far.

KTR assured that the state government would work towards creating as many jobs and employment opportunities as possible for the youth of Telangana and that the Central Government would support their efforts and reopen the Adilabad unit of the Cement Corporation of India.