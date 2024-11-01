Telangana Leads in Alcohol Consumption, NIPFP Survey Finds

Hyderabad: A recent survey by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) shows that Telangana has the highest alcohol consumption in the country. This has raised concerns among health officials and lawmakers.

The survey revealed that people in Telangana drink more alcohol on average than those in other states. The rise in consumption, especially among younger adults, has prompted discussions about stricter rules on alcohol sales and the need for awareness campaigns about responsible drinking.

Health experts warn that high alcohol consumption can lead to serious health issues and accidents. In response, state officials are looking at ways to tackle this problem. To address these challenges, community leaders and health organizations are urging collaborative efforts to promote healthier lifestyles and reduce the risks associated with drinking alcohol.