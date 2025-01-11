Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Visits Tirumala on Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Telangana State Legislative Assembly Speaker Shri Gaddam Prasad Kumar made a noteworthy visit to the revered Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala this morning, arriving at 4:55 AM during the Naivedya break on the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

Upon entering through the northern gate, Speaker Kumar and his entourage paid their respects and were warmly welcomed by temple authorities, who ensured arrangements for their darshan. Following the prayers, priests offered Vedic blessings in the Ranganayaka Mandapam, after which the officials honored the deity with remaining vestments and presented the Tirtha Prasad.

Accompanying Speaker Kumar were OSD Venkat, senior leaders of the Telangana State Congress Party including Sri Gudem Ramulu Yadav, Telangana State Social Media Coordinator Chamala Raghupathi Reddy, and former Library Chairman Kondal Reddy. Additionally, senior Congress leader Maraboyena Anil Kumar Yadav and his personal staff availed of the opportunity to have darshan of Srivari.

The visit was further complemented by the presence of Telangana State Medical and Health Minister Hon. Sri Damodar Rajanarsimha, who met with the Speaker and their families as they collectively sought blessings from the deity.