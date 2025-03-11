Telangana Legislature Gears Up for Crucial Budget Session

Hyderabad: The stage is set for a stormy budget session of the Telangana Legislature, commencing on Wednesday, 12 March 2025. The session will begin with the traditional address by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to the joint sitting of the Legislature, after which it will be adjourned for the day.

Following the Governor’s address, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will convene to finalise the session’s duration and agenda, focusing on key legislative and policy matters.

KCR’s Presence Adds Political Interest

The session is expected to be particularly eventful, as Opposition leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is likely to attend, according to statements made by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). In preparation, KCR held a detailed meeting with BRS legislators on Tuesday, 11 March, outlining the party’s strategy on critical issues.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has maintained that KCR’s absence from Assembly proceedings so far was due to his lack of credibility in raising issues after allegedly leading the State into a financial crisis. Additionally, the BJP is preparing to challenge the ruling Congress government, particularly over unfulfilled or partially fulfilled promises.

The Legislative Agenda

Enhancement of BC Reservations: The government is set to introduce a Bill increasing Backward Class (BC) reservations in education and employment to 42% . The Legislature is also expected to pass a resolution urging the Central Government to approve the enhanced reservations, based on a caste census conducted across Telangana, covering all but 3.1% of the population .

2025-26 Budget on 19 March:The State budget for 2025-26 will likely be presented on 19 March. Officials anticipate a total outlay of around ₹3 lakh crore, marking a 5-6% increase from the current fiscal year’s ₹2.9 lakh crore.

With high political stakes and significant legislative proposals on the table, the budget session is expected to be an intense and closely watched affair.