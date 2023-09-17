Telangana Liberation Day celebrated with a colourful display of Telangana Culture in Hyderabad

Commemorating the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs who fought against the Nizam tyranny rule, the union Government organised Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations with fervour and on a colourful note.

Union Home minister Amit Shah took part in the celebrations as a chief guest. Police and Army continents including CRPF and CISF forces took part in the police parade and the Union minister received gourd of honour.

Cultural troops conducted special performances at the venue of Parade Grounds. A special traditional performance by ' Nada Swaram Brundam ' drew big applause from the audience. Amit Shah is overwhelmed by watching the cultural fete

A group of women also performed Batukamma - the official flower festival of Telangana. Famous Folk art - Women Dappu Nrutyam , Potaraju Nrutyam, Bonalu festival, Men Dappu Nrutyam , Lambada dance , Women Kolata dance with sticks, Uggu dance entralled the audience.