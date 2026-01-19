Telangana lights the way in India’s energy efficiency drive

Hyderabad: Telanganahas emerged as a frontrunner in India’s energy efficiency drive, with landmark achievements under the Street Light National Programme (SLNP) and UJALA scheme. Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, will highlight Telangana’s success stories at the upcoming Indian Energy Week (IEW) 2026, scheduled from January 27–30 in Goa.

Under the SLNP initiative, Telangana has installed 17.33 lakh LED streetlights, resulting in annual energy savings of 1,160 million kWh, monetary savings of Rs 696 crore, and a reduction of 0.80 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alone accounts for 5.5 lakh LED streetlights, saving 369 million kWh annually, equivalent to Rs 221 crore, while avoiding peak demand of 61 MW.

Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state installed 10.3 lakh LED streetlights, saving 692 million kWh and Rs 415 crore annually. Gram Panchayats have contributed with 1.5 lakh installations, saving 100 million kWh and Rs60 crore.

Telangana’s achievements extend to the UJALA programme, where the state has distributed 28.75 lakh LED bulbs, leading to annual savings of 374 million kWh, monetary savings of Rs 149 crore, and avoidance of 75 MW peak demand. This has also reduced 302,436 tonnes of CO₂ emissions, reinforcing the state’s commitment to sustainable development.

These achievements place Telangana among the leading states driving India’s energy efficiency transformation, alongside Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Karnataka.

At IEW 2026, EESL will showcase India’s leadership in energy efficiency, with Telangana’s success forming a key highlight. The Ministry of Power Pavilion will spotlight innovations in smart grids, pumped storage, AI-enabled operations, cybersecurity, regulatory reforms, and efficiency programmes. EESL, along with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), will anchor sessions on energy efficiency and carbon markets, presenting India’s citizen-centric and innovation-led transition to a global audience.

The global context is equally significant. International bodies such as the International Energy Agency (IEA), IRENA, and the COP28 Presidency have called for doubling the global annual rate of energy efficiency improvement—from just over 2% to more than 4% by 2030—to keep the 1.5°C climate target within reach. India’s achievements, particularly those of Telangana, demonstrate practical pathways to achieving this ambition.

EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit emphasised that EESL continues to pioneer large-scale market transformation through aggregation, innovative financing models, and demand creation. At IEW 2026, EESL will present solutions that translate technical efficiency into everyday benefits for citizens, cities, villages, and enterprises. Key focus areas include super-efficient appliances, clean cooking solutions, e-bicycles, and smart public infrastructure.