Telangana Lockdown: Groceries just a phone call away

Warangal: With the situation is becoming increasingly difficult with each passing day due to nationwide lockdown that likely to be extended further after April 14 – a measure taken by the government to contain the spread of pandemic coronavirus (Covid-19), the onus is obviously on administration to ensure the supply of groceries and other essential commodities to the denizens.

Though the government is implementing strict measures in the broad interest of the public to break the chain of coronavirus transmission, the people have now started to feel the heat of procuring provisions with the fear of getting stopped by the police.

Against this backdrop, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) administration has took the initiative to ensure the supply of essential commodities to the people at the door.

Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy convened a meeting with the representatives of the renowned retail outlets such as Spencers, Reliance Fresh, Vishal Mega Mart, Avenue Supermart, Harish Fresh, More, Wallmart, Sri Bhavani Supermarket etc and sought their support to supply the essentials at door.

These stores have been allotted GWMC Divisions geographically nearer to them. The denizens can call mobile numbers of these stores to order their requirement.

Speaking to The Hans India, Pamela Satpathy said: "We have roped in major retail outlets to provide doorstep delivery of essentials goods. We are also looking at bringing medium and small kirana stores onboard so that to ensure supply chain of essentials continue till the lockdown is lifted.

These stores would use the services of volunteers also. There was no condition of minimum order. The traders were also agreed to levy minimum service charge."

This apart, some of the members of the Division-level Committees constituted for the implementation of Pattana Pragathi have also come forward voluntarily to help the people by delivering essentials at door, Pamela Satpathy said, explaining the efforts of the GWMC to make sure the people maintain social distancing in times of coronavirus scare.

"Without an iota of doubt, the doctors, police and others associated with emergency services are doing a yeoman service for the cause of nation. Having said that… it is discouraging to see some posts that showing up people getting beaten black and blue in the streets by the police.

Denizens like me are thinking twice to step out even for genuine reasons. The phone numbers of stores in Hanamkonda: Spencers (99491 19938 and 99630 10319), Reliance Fresh (80086 88857 and 89785 97111), Vishal Mega Mart (72048 06065), Avenue Supermart (98669 15802), Harish Fresh (96182 51575), More (95530 56056).

Warangal: Walmart (8448386359 and 99850 04163), Reliance Fresh (91775 90919), Sri Bhavani Supermarket (79953 89232), Avenue Supermart (91605 70276), Reliance Smart (92996 06250).