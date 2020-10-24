Telangana: Man hacked to death in Vikarabad

A man was brutally hacked to death here at Rampur village of Vikarabad district. The deceased was identified as Satish. The accused dumped the body at an isolated place in the village on Friday night and surrendered before the police.

Getting into details, the accused, Ramachandra Reddy chased after Satish and attacked him with an axe and later tossed the body in an agricultural field in Karigate. The accused then surrendered before Karankot police.

The police rushed to the spot where the body was found and shifted it to a hospital for post-mortem. They registered a case against Reddy and launched an investigation. An old rivalry is suspected to have led to the killing.

A pall of gloom surrounded in the Satish's house with the murder of him ahead of the festival. More details about the incident are awaited.

