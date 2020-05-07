Telangana: Mancherial reports second coronavirus positive case

Mancherial which has been declared as the orange zone has reported second coronavirus positive case. The first case was reported from the district 20 days ago when an elderly woman tested positive for the virus.

However, the latest report comes after a man involved in Mission Bhagiratha works infected with the virus. The man has gone to the neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh and returned to Mancherial. The officials of AP alerted the healthcare officials in Telangana who conducted tests to the man and were turned positive.

Meanwhile, the officials are identifying the people who contacted the infected person. Other people who are involved in the irrigation works are also being tested.

The state government has declared Mancherial as coronavirus free after no new case reported in 20 days. The district also reported first death after an elderly woman, who was resident of Muttaraopally in Chennur mandal succumbed to the coronavirus. The woman is said to have contracted the virus when she attended a function in Muttharaopalli on March 1.