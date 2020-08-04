Telangana: Mancherial youth bags 330th rank in UPSC exam

Telangana: Sirishetty Sankirth from Bellampalli in Mancherial district secured 330th rank in UPSC results which were announced today. Hard work and dedication enabled Sankirth to secure the rank.

Sankirth's father is an electrician in Singareni and mother is operating a school. He is currently working as AE for Mission Bhagiratha in Adilabad.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC civil services examinations 2019 results today. Pradeep Singh from Sonepat district in Haryana secured the top rank followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma who secured second and third rank respectively.

The UPSC civil services exams were held in September last year and the interviews for personality test held in February - August 2020. It is learned that the marks sheet of the candidates will be released by the UPSC after 15 days.

This year, there are a total of 927 vacancies which include 180 for IAS, 24 for IFS and 150 for IPS. Appointment to the various services will be made as per the number of vacancies available.