Telangana: Medaram Jatara 2022 from Feb 16

Telangana: Temple authorities on Sunday announced the dates of Medaram Jatara for the year 2022. The Jatara for the deities Samakka and Saralamma will be held from February 16 to 19. Medaram Jatara is the largest tribal festival where the people offer jaggery to the deities. The Jatara begins at Medaram in Tadvai Mandala in Mulugu district.

Speaking to the media, the priests said that Medaram darshan has been cancelled for devotees from May 1 in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision has been taken by the temple priests who said that darshan of Sammakka-Saralamma has been cancelled for devotees from May 1 to May 15.