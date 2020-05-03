Telangana: Migrants in Ramagundam stage protest to send them to native places

Hundreds of migrant workers working at NPTC at Ramagundam staged a protest on road demanding the government to allow them to their native places during the lockdown.

The workers from various states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh applied for passes at NPTC police station. Since there was no response from the police, the workers staged the protest on Sunday morning in front of the police station.

The workers expressed dissatisfaction when the police tried to explain to them that it would take some time. About 400 workers protested on the road demanding to send them to their native places. On learning the issues, Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander spoke to the workers and assured them of making arrangements to their travel within two days.

On the assurance of the MLA, the workers withdrew the protest and thanked the MLA.