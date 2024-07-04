Telangana minister angry over his staff

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister T Nageshwar Rao was angry over the officials for their absence in the office during the working hours. The Minister conducted surprise inspection at the state Agriculture Department office near LB Stadium in the morning hours today.

Tummala Nageshwar Rao was upset on the poor attendance and wanted the officials to be in office in time from Friday.

The minister warned the officials of stringent action if they failed to present in the office during the working hours.

Serious on poor attendance, he asked the Director of Agriculture to submit a report by monitoring the attendance pattern of the staff on regular basis.