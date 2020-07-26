Telangana Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has gone into home quarantine after his gunmen, driver and another person tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Around 40 members including the gunmen, driver and other people working with the minister underwent coronavirus tests on July 21 at the minister's residence in Parvatigiri Mandal of Warangal rural district. Out of the 40, six people tested positive for coronavirus. They were shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Earlier this month, minister Mahmood Ali' was tested positive for coronavirus days after his gunmen were found to be infected with the virus. On Friday, former Nizamabad MP Kavitha moved into home quarantine after her driver tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Sunday reported 1,593 coronavirus positive cases taking the total number of cases to 54,059. With eight new deaths, the total fatalities went up to 463. The recovery cases touched to 41,332 with the new 998 recoveries today. At present, there are 12,264 active cases in the state.