Just In
Telangana Minister Errabelli Dayakar visits Tirumala, says he prayed for victory of BRS
Telangana state Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy and participated in the Srivari Suprabhata Seva on Wednesday morning. After the seva, the temple priests honoured him with Swami's vestments and offered Tirtha Prasadam.
Speaking outside the temple, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed his desire for the victory of the BRS party in the upcoming elections in Telangana. He also wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR. Additionally, he expressed his hopes for the BRS party to excel at the national level.
The crowd of devotees in Tirumala is normal, and on Wednesday, it is taking approximately 8 hours to complete the Srivari Sarvadarshan (general darshan) for devotees without tokens. Devotees with tokens are taking around 6 hours to have darshan of Swami.
On Tuesday, a total of 71,361 devotees visited Tirumala and offered their prayers. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) disclosed that the Srivari Hundi (donation box) income was Rs 3.69 crores on that day.