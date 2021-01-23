Telangana: Minister Kishan Reddy to launch vax awareness fleet today

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will flag off special vehicles to create awareness on the Covid-19 vaccination programme in eight districts of Telangana, at CGO Complex in Kavadiguda on Saturday.

The vehicles are organised jointly by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB). They would cover cover Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sanga Reddy, Siddipet, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban and Karimnagar, from January 23 to 29. Later, the minister will also inaugurate a photo exhibition organised by the ROB.

Holds meet with NTPC officials

Kishan Reddy held a review meeting with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) officials in Hyderabad on Friday. He asked for details of the contracts that have been signed so far on coal linkages. NTPC officials informed the minister that the country's largest solar power plant on water body with a capacity of 100 MW was being constructed. They briefed the minister on various programs being carried out by NTPC, as part of corporate social responsibility program across the State.

The construction status of the Telangana Power plant (TPP) in Ramagundamwas discussed at the meeting. The officials informed that construction of two units with a capacity of 800 MW is currently underway.The minister asked the officials about the process of obtaining the required permits for the remaining three units with a capacity of 800 MW each in the second phase. He suggested that the authorities utilise only the Singareni coal available in the vicinity of the existing units as well as the units to be constructed."We are planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the Ramagundam Fertilisersand Chemicals Limited soon," said the minister,suggesting that the officials complete the preparations to lay the foundation stone for the second phase of TPP during the same time.

Makes enquires on houses for poor

Later, during another review meeting with Hyderabad District Collector Sweta Mohanty, Kishan Reddy enquired the details about allotment of houses for the poor people. He said that estimates should be prepared and implemented in coordination with GHMC for the work to be undertaken in schools in the city under social responsibility by various corporate bodies. He also inquired about the details of Covid vaccine distribution in Hyderabad city.