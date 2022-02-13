Telangana: Minister KTR to lay foundation stone for Genpact campus in Uppal

It is known that Hyderabad is fast developing in the IT sector with many international companies are already expanding their Hyderabad-based services. In addition, IT companies that were once limited to Madhapur and Hi-Tech City are now expanding across the city. International IT companies are queuing up, especially with the decisions being taken by the Telangana government.



The results are clear with Telangana IT Minister KTR focusing on expanding IT companies in all directions to the city. In this context, the foundation stone will be laid for the construction of another huge IT campus in East Hyderabad as leading IT company GenPact plans to set up a campus in Uppal as part of GRID policy.

As part of this, IT Minister KTR will lay foundation stone to the campus land on Sunday (today). In this regard, the Minister tweeted by writing, " 'Genpact' is expanding its campus in Uppal as part of its GRID policy. Bhoomi Puja will be held at the Uppal campus today in this order and more than 15 thousand new jobs will be created. In the coming days in the IT sector, we will reach the creation of one lakh jobs in Hyderabad, "KTR tweeted.