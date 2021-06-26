Telangana minister V Srinivas Goud meets Central official for National Highway projects

Hyderabad:Telangana Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday requested the Union Road Transport and National highways ministry to finalise the tenders for the national highway projects at the earliest.

The minister met the Union Road Transport Secretary Giridhar in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

He informed the official that the union ministry sanctioned highway between Bhutpur, Mahbubnagar, Kosgi, Kondapur, Tandur, Jaheerabad and Chincholi in Karnataka.

The ministry also issued gazette notification for the highway development project and is waiting for the finalisation of the tenders to take up works. He also requested to sanction second by pass road between TD Gutta and Veerannapet in Mahbubnagar connecting the Chincholi highway. The minister brought to the notice of the central official that funds were yet to be released to many central sponsored schemes inTelangana.