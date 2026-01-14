Telangana ministers lays stone for development projects in Bhutpur of Mahbubnagar

Ministers Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Vakati Srihari are continuing their tour of Mahbubnagar district, where they recently laid foundation stones and inaugurated various development projects in Bhutpur. Minister Komatireddy emphasised that Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda, once considered backward districts, are now making significant strides in development under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a local representative.

During the event, Komatireddy announced that development works worth ₹60 crore are being undertaken across three municipalities. Additionally, he revealed that ₹140 crore has been allocated for a ghat road leading to the Kurumurthy Swamy temple.

With municipal elections set to take place in just 20 days, Komatireddy urged residents to support the Congress party in both municipal and upcoming Zilla Parishad elections. He highlighted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s commitment to the welfare of the people, contrasting it with the sporadic appearances of former Chief Minister KCR. The minister noted that Revanth Reddy is consistently present among the public, working diligently for their benefit.

Bhutpur MLA G. Madhusudhan Reddy also took part in the programme, reinforcing the call for community engagement in the forthcoming elections.