Telangana Ministers Offer ₹5 Lakh & Jobs to Family of US Shooting Victim Pole Chandrasekhar
Ministers Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman Kumar paid their respects to the mortal remains of Mr. Pole Chandrasekhar, who tragically lost his life in a...
Ministers Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman Kumar paid their respects to the mortal remains of Mr. Pole Chandrasekhar, who tragically lost his life in a recent shooting incident in the United States. The Ministers visited his residence at Teachers Colony, B.N. Reddy Division, on Saturday to offer condolences and express their deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
They assured the family of all possible support from the government, urging them to stay strong during this difficult time. On behalf of the Telangana State Government, an ex gratia amount of ₹5 lakh was announced for the family.
The Ministers also assured that employment opportunities would be provided to the deceased’s brothers as per their qualifications, either in the private sector or through outsourcing channels.