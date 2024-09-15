Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation Invites Applications from Vocational Training Institutes to Train and Employ Minorities

Gadwal: The Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation is inviting applications from government and private vocational training institutes to be appointed as training partners for providing training and employment opportunities to minorities (Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis) in various fields such as IT, education, health, accounting, construction, veterinary & dairy, fashion designing, beautician, horticulture, tourism & hospitality, driving, electronics, and self-employment, as announced by District Minorities Welfare Officer M.P. Ramesh Babu in a statement.

The vocational training institutes must be recognized or affiliated with national skill development organizations such as NSDC, TASK, EGMM, or MEPMA, and must also be recognized by the State Board of Technical Education or the Department of Employment and Training. Eligible and interested vocational training institutes are requested to submit their applications to the VC & MD, TGMFC, Head Office, 5th Floor, Haj House, Razzak Manzil, Nampally, Hyderabad by 5:00 PM on October 4th. For further details, they can contact Mobile Number: 7013032567.