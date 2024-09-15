Live
- Narendra alleges YSRCP leader violated rules in apartment complex construction
- Trump calls Laura Loomer ‘free spirit' after her racist remarks against Harris
- PM Modi studiously avoiding Manipur: Congress
- YSRCP alleges `4 cr graft in parking & toll contracts at Durga temple
- St Ann’s College student qualifies for Commonwealth Games
- Subsidised onion makes prices drop in major cities
- Health Minister vows to improve medical services in govt hospitals
- 'Sensitive' inputs delaying HC chief justice appointments: Centre to SC
- Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation Invites Applications from Vocational Training Institutes to Train and Employ Minorities
- KPCC will revamp DCC and block-level party setup: GC Chandrashekar
Just In
Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation Invites Applications from Vocational Training Institutes to Train and Employ Minorities
The vocational training institutes must be recognized or affiliated with national skill development organizations such as NSDC, TASK, EGMM, or MEPMA, and must also be recognized by the State Board of Technical Education or the Department of Employment and Training
Gadwal: The Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation is inviting applications from government and private vocational training institutes to be appointed as training partners for providing training and employment opportunities to minorities (Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis) in various fields such as IT, education, health, accounting, construction, veterinary & dairy, fashion designing, beautician, horticulture, tourism & hospitality, driving, electronics, and self-employment, as announced by District Minorities Welfare Officer M.P. Ramesh Babu in a statement.
The vocational training institutes must be recognized or affiliated with national skill development organizations such as NSDC, TASK, EGMM, or MEPMA, and must also be recognized by the State Board of Technical Education or the Department of Employment and Training. Eligible and interested vocational training institutes are requested to submit their applications to the VC & MD, TGMFC, Head Office, 5th Floor, Haj House, Razzak Manzil, Nampally, Hyderabad by 5:00 PM on October 4th. For further details, they can contact Mobile Number: 7013032567.