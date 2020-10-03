TRS gets ready for MLC polls

Khammam: The TRS party, which has taken the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduate constituency as a prestigious election, has intensified enrolling the votes of graduates and has started holding meetings in all constituencies.



It has also started preparing the cadre to take up poll campaign. District Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar held one round of meeting with party leaders in all constituencies and monitored the situation even before the party has finalised the name of the candidate. It is being speculated that MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is likely to be official candidate. Election notification would be released in the month of January or February said the senior leader of the TRS party. Opposition parties are likely to support the candidature of TJS party chief M Kodandaram in case he decides to file the nomination. The focus of all parties is on Khammam district because in the last assembly elections TRS had won only one seat out of ten constituencies. It is a different matter that most of them later migrated to TRS.

Rani Rudrama Devi, journalist-turned-politician, has also decided to try her luck on behalf of the Yuva Telangana Party. Once the ruling party and the opposition parties announce the names of the candidates, the political heat is likely to pick up in the district.