Telangana: Motkupalli Narasimhulu expresses confidence over implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme

Former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu said that CM KCR had assured that he would implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Telangana without fail. He said that he has seen integrity in CM KCR's words and opined that if Dalit Bandhu is not implemented, he will commit suicide near Yadagirigutta. "Revanth Reddy is doing unnecessary politics on Dalit Bandhu along with other parties," Motkupalli said. In protest, Motkupalli Narasimhulu took initiation one day at his residence in Begumpet and sat for initiation after paying homage to Ambedkar at the Liberty Square near Tank Bund,



"By bringing a Dalit Bandhu scheme in the state, the CM KCR government has made a new attempt that no other state government has done in the past and an outstanding decision was made," Motkupalli said. The former minister further said that many have served as chief ministers during the Congress regime, but no one stood up for the welfare of the Dalits and questioned why Congress and BJP are obstructing the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Responding to Revanth Reddy's episode, Motkupalli alleged Revanth Reddy of destroying TDP in Telangana and creating problems for Chandrababu. He levelled various allegations against Revanth Reddy.