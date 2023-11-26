Telangana Movie Artist Association extends support to Barrelakka

Hyderabad : Karne Sirisha alias Barrelakka, who contested the assembly elections from Kolhapur constituency in the joint Mahabubnagar district, is getting huge support. All groups are standing behind her. Regardless of the regions, support is being declared for her. Former CBI JD VV Lakshminarayana also campaigned for her.

The Telangana Movie Artist Association has recently announced its support to her who is standing as an independent candidate as a representative of the unemployed. To this extent, senior artist CVL Narasimha Rao announced through Facebook. He stated in that post that 'Ma Raksha' is unconditionally supporting Barrelakka.