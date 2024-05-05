Big netas to descend on Telangana

Hyderabad: As the poll battle has entered the final phase and the campaign will end in next seven days, both the BJP and the Congress are stepping up their efforts to outwit each other. Both the national parties want to win double digit seats if not a clean sweep.

The BJP is focusing on sweeping the Lok Sabha seats in north Telangana. As part of this exercise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would address three public meetings on Sunday in Telangana, including one in Hyderabad.

The party exudes confidence that it would retain its sitting MPs in Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar in north Telangana districts. It wants to win Malkajgiri and Chevella constituencies too. Shah will first address a public meeting at noon in the SPM Cricket Grounds, Kagaznagar for Godam Nagesh, the party candidate for Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency. This would be followed by another public meeting at 2 pm at Giriraj College grounds in Nizamabad in support of Arvind Dharmapuri.

Later in the evening, Shah will participate in a road show in Malkajgiri constituency which was earlier represented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Both BJP and Congress consider this seat as a prestigious seat. Etela Rajender is the BJP candidate from here. Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also held a road show in this constituency and then will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds seeking the peoples support for Etela and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who is the party candidate from Lok Sabha constituency. On the other hand, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi is also visiting Telangana on Sunday. He will address two public meetings, one at Nirmal in Adilabad district and another at Alampur in Nagarkurnool district. This will be his first campaign meeting in Telangana.