Telangana MPs urge PM Modi to give befitting reply to Trump

Hyderabad: Telangana MPs demanded that the Prime Minister and Parliament as a whole give a befitting reply to Trump in wake of exorbitant imposition of H1 B visa charges. Describing it as highly objectionable, the Telangana Congress MPs convener Mallu Ravi demanded that a special session of Parliament be called to send out a strong message to the US.

In a media statement, the MPs convener described it as a death blow on the Indian economy and on unemployed youth who are seeking to go to the USA and those who are already employed in the USA. “Our PM and Parliament as a whole must give a befitting reply to Mr Trump and stop this at once. H1 B imposition of extraordinary fees by US President Donald Trump is highly objectionable. A special session of Parliament may be called to send out the voice of India to the USA,” demanded the Parliamentarian.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi asked the Union government to ‘introspect’ as to why India was facing such difficulties in foreign policy and national security. He wondered why the US does not care about the strategic values anymore and felt that these bold moves by the US have exposed India’s vulnerability at global level. “Is it because you have reduced these issues to gimmicks? After all, it’s not Modi who suffers, but common Indians. You have sacrificed our long-term gains for domestic posturing…,” the MP posted on X.

The lawmaker from Hyderabad felt that the US was putting its relationship with India at risk, which was proof that it does not care about our strategic value with India. “We are a strategic partner of the US, and if they don’t see us as allies, then it is a failure of this government. We should see this along with other things that the US has done to India recently. The enormous tariffs, the Pakistan-US trade agreement, the Pakistan-Saudi agreement (could not have happened without US’s blessings) and overall India’s vulnerable position in the world. We are in a hostile neighbourhood and increasingly isolated on the global stage,” added Asaduddin.



