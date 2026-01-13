Telangana Municipal Elections: Final Voter Count Revealed

In anticipation of the upcoming municipal elections in Telangana, the State Election Commission has published the final voters' list, which indicates a total of 52,43,023 registered voters in the municipalities and corporations slated for the polls. Among these voters, there are 25,62,369 males, 26,80,014 females, and 640 transgender individuals, highlighting a notable trend with a greater number of female voters compared to their male counterparts in urban local bodies.

The Nizamabad Corporation tops the list with the highest number of voters, totaling 3,48,051, while the Kothagudem Corporation records the lowest with 1,34,775 voters. In municipalities, Adilabad leads with 1,43,655 voters, whereas Amarachinta holds the distinction of the lowest voter count at just 9,147.