Telangana: NGT stays works of Palamuru-Rangareddy LIS

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday stayed works of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. It asked the government not to take up the construction works without the permission from forest and environment department.

The NGT asserted that the complete approval for the construction of project has not been taken and also affirmed that the objections raised by the Andhra Pradesh were seemed to be true. The NGT also said that it was not satisfied with the response of the Telangana government.

It also made it clear to the government to seek approval from the forest and environment department and later take up the works related to the irrigation project. It further added to stop the works until the permission is obtained.d

