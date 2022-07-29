Telangana: No let-up in rains

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon this year is very active in the state. According to weather office, Telangana would be witnessing another bout of rains during the next three days. The government has put officials on high alert.



It may be recalled here that following heavy rains in the last two days, Musi overflowed and about 3000 families had to be shifted to safer places. Though there has been some respite since Thursday morning, the rain returned around 5 pm with full force in Kukatpally, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Hitech City, Alwal, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Charminar, Aramghar, Mehdipatnam and Nampally. This resulted in traffic jams at many places.

GHMC employees have started clearing the garbage and slush on the Moosarambagh causeway. The GHMC is overseeing relief operations at the submerged areas of Musi river in the city.

Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi who held a review meeting with all zonal commissioners directed the officials to be vigilant and take all precautions to avoid any distress to the people. She asked them to see that the stagnant water was cleared and also ensure that the garbage accumulated in nalas and rivers be removed by taking up desilting works on war footing.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy inspected the areas either side of the Musi river and visited the shelter homes where the 3,000 families and inquired about the arrangements there.

In Kamareddy district, three persons were stranded in the flood waters of Shetpalliwagu at Rampally Tanda of Lingampeta mandal. They climbed up a tree and shouted for help. The local people, police and NDRF teams succeeded in bringing them to the shore safely late on Thursday evening.