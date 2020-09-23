Telangana: No mandate to go to school to write SSC exams this year

TS SSC Exams: The Telangana government is planning to conduct SSC exams for the students even if they did not join in any school during the academic year. The students can pay the fees and appear for the exam. However, it will be confirmed after seeking approval from all the corners.

At present, only the students who studied in the school are allowed to write SSC exams after the management submit the details of the student to the SSC board. Since most of the schools were shut due to the pandemic, the government is planning to permit the students to appear for the exams even they are not registered in any school.



This comes after many students dropped out of the schools due to the non-payment of school fees. Several complaints were also received from the parents on the harassment from school authorities over fee payment for online classes. Many students also discontinued their studies as they were unable to pay the fees in the crisis.



The government's decision would help the students to write the exams who walked out of the schools. If the decision is finalized, the student can pay the examination fee directly to the SSC board and get the hall tickets.

