Telangana: No online classes, students should attend schools from September 1, says Education minister

It is known that the Telangana government has decided to restart educational institutions from September 1 and has issued orders in this regard. Against this backdrop, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao held a video conference with district collectors.



The Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that only physical classes will be conducted from September 1 and all the students must come to school without fail. The minister warned that private educational institutions over collecting the excess fee and asserted that the fee should be collected according to GO No. 46. The minister explained that parents are also ready to send their children back to school and opined that the decision on the resumption was taken after assessing the corona conditions.



The minister said the sarpanch, corporator, and mayor should take care of the sanitation responsibilities in the school. She said she would take feedback from the DEO every day on what arrangements are being made. The minister further said that an isolation room would be set up in welfare hostels in the wake of the coronavirus. The minister also directed the private educational institutions to take appropriate precautions in the matter of transportation of students.



The State Government on Monday decided to reopen all educational institutions from KG to PG (Kindergarten to Post-Graduation), including Anganwadi centres from September 1. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to start physical classes stating that there has been a demand to permit resumption of classes from the private educational institutions which suffered financial loss due to the closure since the first wave of the corona pandemic in 2020.