Telangana: No positive cases registered in Khammam district said Collector RV Karnan

Khammam: Not a single positive case was registered in Khammam district, said District Collector RV Karnan. Speaking to The Hans India, he informed that 571 foreigners were identified and of them 556 are under home quarantine. 10 persons, who came from Delhi's Markaz religious meeting, were quarantined at Sarada Polytechnic College in the town, he added.

The Collector said the health staff took blood samples of 139 suspected persons and the reports of 111 were negative. 28 reports ae pending. As per the guidelines of the State government, all measures were taken in the district and minute-to-minute observations is going on with the officials of health and other departments, he added.

RV Karnan said 50-bed and 170-bed isolation wards have been established at the Government Main Hospital to treat corona patients. Doctors are checking them two times a day. Temporary guest rooms were arranged for migrant people during the lockdown period in the district. He appealed to the district people to stay in their houses and protect themselves from coronavirus.