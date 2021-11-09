Telangana: Notification for MLC polls under MLA quota to be released today

The notification for MLC polls under MLA quota to be released today by the state election commission. The election is to be held for six MLC seats.



Candidates can file the nominations till November 16 which will be scrutinized by the election authorities on November 17. The last date to withdraw nominations is November 22. The election is likely to be held on November 29 from 9 am to 5 pm.



The counting of votes will also take place on the same day from 5 pm.



The ruling TRS party is bracing for the upcoming MLC election after its defeat in the Huzurabad by-election. The six MLC seats have fallen vacant in June this year with the tenure of six TRS MLCs Gutha Sukender Reddy, Nethi Vidyasagar, Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu, Kadiyam Srihari, Mohammad Fareeduddin and Akula Lalitha ended.

